Eflin didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Mets, allowing two runs on six hits over five innings while striking out six.

The right-hander has pitched well since rejoining the rotation following a brief demotion to the bullpen, posting a 3.32 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB through 21.2 innings over four starts, and Friday's six whiffs were Eflin's highest total in a game since June 19. He'll try to keep his momentum going in his next outing Wednesday, at home against Atlanta.