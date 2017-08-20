Phillies' Zach Eflin: Feeling better Saturday
Manager Pete Mackanin said head athletic trainer Scott Sheridan examined Eflin (shoulder) on Saturday and "didn't think there was a whole lot there," Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Eflin left his start Friday after feeling some discomfort in his shoulder. He said he felt better Saturday. It remains unclear if he will be able to make his next start, however.
