Phillies' Zach Eflin: Feeling shoulder discomfort
Eflin left his start Friday with discomfort in his right shoulder, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Eflin was due to be pulled after five innings anyway, having allowed six runs to that point. He said that his removal from the game was precautionary. The Phillies will have the righty examined Saturday.
