Eflin (3-2) picked up the win during the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, allowing four hits and two walks over seven shutout innings in a 7-0 victory. He struck out nine.

The right-hander picked a good time for his best start of the season, as the Phillies are holding onto the first wild-card spot in the National League and are trying to catch the Marlins for the second seed in the NL East. Eflin will take a 4.28 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 61:13 K:BB through 48.1 innings into his final start of the regular season, currently scheduled for Sept. 25 in Tampa Bay.