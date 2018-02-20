Eflin (shoulder) said Monday that he had a normal offseason and won't face any limitations in spring training, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports. "I was able to focus on things I need to get better at as opposed to just trying to get healthy," Eflin said, when asked about his offseason program. "Now that I'm healthy, I'm able to participate in everything and actually feel like I'm growing and getting stronger. It all feels like it's coming together."

Working back from the right shoulder impingement that resulted in Eflin being shut down for the last six weeks of the past season was nothing compared to what he had to endure the offseason before that, when he was rehabbing two surgically repaired knees. Eflin came back from the double-knee procedure to make 11 starts for the Phillies in 2017 and largely underwhelmed in those outings, finishing with a 6.16 ERA (6.10 FIP) across 64.1 innings. Despite his poor showing last season, Eflin remains in the mix for a rotation role this spring with only three pitchers (Aaron Nola, Jerad Eickhoff and Vince Velasquez) guaranteed starting spots at the moment. However, the Phillies haven't ruled out the possibility of signing a veteran starter to supplement the young arms atop the rotation, a move that would likely close Eflin's window to opening the season with the big club.