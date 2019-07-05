Phillies' Zach Eflin: Gets roughed up in loss
Eflin (7-8) suffered the loss against Atlanta on Thursday, pitching three innings and giving up seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out three.
Eflin simply had no way of stopping the Braves' offense, giving up a pair of runs in both the first and second innings and three more in the third. Five of the seven hits he allowed went for extra bases, including home runs off the bats of Danby Swanson and Ozzie Albies. The 25-year-old has been mostly effective this season but has seen his numbers skewed by three different starts in which he has given up six earned runs. Overall, he has posted a 3.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 83:26 K:BB in 100 innings.
