Phillies' Zach Eflin: Gives up five earned in loss
Eflin (1-1) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Friday, giving up six runs (five earned) on nine hits over 4.2 innings, striking out seven and walking one as the Phillies fell 6-5 to Toronto.
After giving up just three earned runs over his first 17.1 innings of the season, Eflin came back to earth in this loss to Toronto getting battered for five earned runs and finding himself unable to get out of the fourth inning. The hot start was intriguing and his 3.27 ERA and 24:7 K:BB through four outings both look strong, but Eflin had a 5.34 ERA across 145 career big-league innings coming into this game and the fact that his two gems to start the season came against a couple of anemic offenses in Miami and San Francisco suggests he may have capitalized on some favorable matchups.
