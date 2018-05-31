Eflin allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk despite five strikeouts over four innings in a loss Wednesday to the Dodgers.

Eflin was touched up for a pair of home runs that accounted for three of the five runs he allowed. He also allowed a home run in his previous start. After starting his campaign with two quality starts, Eflin has now failed to complete the fifth three times in a row. His breaking and off-speed pitches had nothing Wednesday night, as his changeup, slider and curveball were put in play five times for four hits. His fastball is excellent, but he needs other pitches to play off of it. Eflin will get a chance to turn things around Tuesday against the Cubs.