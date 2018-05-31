Phillies' Zach Eflin: Gives up five earned in second straight loss
Eflin allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk despite five strikeouts over four innings in a loss Wednesday to the Dodgers.
Eflin was touched up for a pair of home runs that accounted for three of the five runs he allowed. He also allowed a home run in his previous start. After starting his campaign with two quality starts, Eflin has now failed to complete the fifth three times in a row. His breaking and off-speed pitches had nothing Wednesday night, as his changeup, slider and curveball were put in play five times for four hits. His fastball is excellent, but he needs other pitches to play off of it. Eflin will get a chance to turn things around Tuesday against the Cubs.
More News
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Gives up five earned in loss•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Strikes out four in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Likely to make next start vs. Cardinals•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Won't start Sunday•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Start postponed Saturday•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Rotation spot secure, for now•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart