Eflin (2-6) allowed seven runs (six earned) on nine hits over five innings Sunday, striking out six and taking a loss against the Giants.

Eflin was tagged with nine hits, tied for his second-most in a start this season, but all six earned runs came via the long ball. He served up a pair of homers in the first and another in each of the third and fifth innings. The 27-year-old's ERA jumped to 4.39 with an 83:10 K:BB over 84 innings. Eflin had allowed just three homers over his previous five outings. He's lined up to face the Mets on the road next weekend.