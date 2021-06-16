Eflin allowed three runs on seven hits while striking out two over five innings Tuesday against the Dodgers. He did not walk a batter nor did he factor into the decision.

Eflin gave up an early run in the first and then gave up another two in the fourth after back-to-back doubles by Zach McKinstry and Julio Urias. The 27-year-old failed to last six innings for the second time in his last three outings after going at least six in his first 10 starts of the year. He owns a pedestrian 3.99 ERA and 1.24 WHIP to go along with a 77:10 K:BB over 79 innings --- his 10 walks are the second least this season among qualified pitchers behind Jacob DeGrom. Eflin is expected to take the mound again early next week against the Nationals.

