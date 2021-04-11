Eflin tossed six innings against the Braves on Saturday, giving up four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two. He did not factor in the decision.

Eflin got off to a shaky start in the contest, yielding three runs in the first frame, including a pair on a Freddie Freeman home run. The right-hander subsequently settled in, however, and didn't allow another runner to cross the plate until the sixth inning. Eflin's performance was a step down from his first start against Atlanta, during which he gave up only one run while striking out eight over seven innings, but the positive is that he didn't fold after being knocked around early. Eflin's next start is scheduled for Thursday at the Mets.