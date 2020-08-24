Eflin (1-1) gave up three runs on six hits and three walks with six strikeouts in 5.1 innings to earn the win Sunday versus Atlanta.

Eflin didn't pitch particularly deep into the game, but the Phillies' five runs were enough for him to leave with a lead. The 26-year-old now has a 5.12 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 19.1 innings this season. Eflin has allowed eight or more baserunners in three of his four starts this year. He'll look to limit them in his next turn out, which is expected to be a rematch with Atlanta on Saturday.