Eflin (1-4) took the loss against the Mets on Saturday, hurling six innings and allowing seven runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four.

Eflin surrendered only one run over his first three innings of work, but he was tagged for a three-run homer by Jeff McNeil in the fourth frame and departed after the sixth having yielded a season-worst seven runs. The left-hander racked up 12 strikeouts in his previous start but came back down to earth with only four punchouts -- which is more in line with his season average -- Saturday. Eflin will carry a 4.60 ERA into his next start, which is slated to come at home against the Angels next weekend.