Phillies' Zach Eflin: Heads to disabled list with blister
Eflin was placed on the disabled list with a blister Saturday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Eflin had been scheduled to start Sunday against the Marlins. Enyel De Los Santos will start in his place. Eflin is not expected to miss much time and could be eligible to start July 24 against the Dodgers, meaning he'd end up missing just a single start.
