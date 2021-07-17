Eflin (4-7) allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings as he took the loss to the Marlins in the second game of Friday's doubleheader.

Eflin went into the All-Star break with three straight quality starts but could not replicate that in Friday's outing. Starling Marte did most of the damage against him. He swatted a two-run homer in the first and then plated another run in the fourth before eventually coming home on a three-run blast from Jesus Aguilar. Eflin still remains an intriguing option due to his ability to log 6+ innings and the fact that he doesn't allow many walks. The 27-year-old owns a 4.17 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 99:16 K:BB over 105.2 innings and is set up to face the Braves at home next week.