Eflin didn't factor into the decision during a 6-5 win over the Red Sox in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader, giving up three runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out six.

All three runs scored on solo shots, two of them by Rafael Devers, but Eflin still exited the game in line for his third win of the year before Tommy Hunter coughed up the lead in the sixth inning. Eflin had only served up four long balls in 32.1 innings coming into Tuesday, but his career HR/9 of 1.52 suggested some regression was overdue on that front. The right-hander will take a 4.40 ERA and impressive 48:9 K:BB into his next outing Sunday as part of another twin bill, this one in Miami.