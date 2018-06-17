Phillies' Zach Eflin: Holds Brewers in check in Saturday's win
Eflin (4-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-1 victory over the Brewers, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over five innings while striking out six.
The right-hander won his third straight start and second straight over Milwaukee, throwing 51 of 73 pitches for strikes before making a relatively early exit. Eflin has racked up an impressive 29:5 K:BB over his last five starts and 27.1 innings, and he'll carry a 3.43 ERA into his next outing Friday on the road against the Nationals.
