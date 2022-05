Eflin (illness) is hoping to return from the COVID-19 injured list and start Tuesday against the Padres, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Eflin has been sidelined since May 8 but is reportedly feeling better. He threw 4.1 innings in his last turn through the rotation, so he should be able to handle a relatively normal workload. Through five starts this season, Eflin has maintained a 4.50 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with an 18:5 K:BB.