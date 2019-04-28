Phillies' Zach Eflin: Hurls complete game
Eflin (3-3) surrendered one run on seven hits and struck out three over nine innings on the way to a win Sunday against the Marlins.
Eflin pitched a gem to pick up his third win of the 2019 season, tossing all nine frames in a 5-1 victory. The 25-year-old allowed his lone run of the outing in the fourth inning on an infield single. Eflin has allowed three or fewer earned runs in five of six outings so far this year, which is good enough for a 3.34 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 26 punchouts over 35 innings. His next start lines up for Saturday against the Nationals.
