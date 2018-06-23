Phillies' Zach Eflin: Keeps rolling with steady win
Eflin (5-2) grabbed the win Friday over the Nationals, working five innings with two runs allowed, six hits, one walk and five strikeouts.
Eflin is mowing down the competition over his last four starts, in which he's 4-0 with a 2.28 ERA, 22 strikeouts and four walks in 23.2 innings. He peppered the zone with 64 strikes in 97 pitches in this one. He's quietly enjoying a breakout with a 3.44 ERA, 9.2 K/9 and 2.2 BB/9 in 49.2 frames, and fantasy gamers should check if he's available. The skills seem to be backing up his recent success. The right-hander might be hard-pressed to sustain this at home Wednesday against the Yankees, though.
