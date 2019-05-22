Eflin allowed one run on six hits and four walks over six innings during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Cubs. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Eflin issued his highest walk total of the season but managed to work his way out of trouble all game long, limiting the Cubs to just the one run. The right-hander was set up to earn his sixth victory, but Juan Nicasio was unable to close the door during the ninth inning. Eflin has a 2.76 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 47:13 K:BB through 10 starts and lines up to pitch Sunday at Milwaukee.