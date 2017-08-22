Phillies' Zach Eflin: Lands on DL
Eflin (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.
After Eflin departed his most recent start Friday with right shoulder discomfort, the Phillies had been hopeful he wouldn't require a trip to the DL, but those plans were foiled after he was later diagnosed with a strain. Until Eflin is cleared to resume a throwing program, he'll face an uncertain timetable to return from the DL, forcing the Phillies to add a new pitcher into the rotation for the time being. Mark Leiter, who was moved to the bullpen last week to make room for the recently recalled Ben Lively, seems to be the most logical candidate to assume Eflin's spot in the rotation.
