Eflin was placed on the 10-day injured list with mid-back tightness Friday.

The injury doesn't sound like an overly serious one, and the transaction was made retroactive to Tuesday, so there's a chance Eflin returns next Friday against the Reds after missing just one start. The back injury could perhaps explain Eflin's poor showing his last time out, when he lasted just 3.2 innings Sunday against the Brewers, his shortest outing of the year. Cole Irvin was recalled to take his place in the rotation and will start Saturday against the Dodgers.

More News
Our Latest Stories