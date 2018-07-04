Eflin (7-2) gave up two runs on five hits and zero walks while striking out six in seven innings Tuesday against the Orioles, picking up his seventh win of the season. He only threw 82 pitches, and could have stayed in longer, but left due to a blister on his right middle finger, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Eflin said he is not concerned about the injury.

He said he cut his fingernails too short, but does not seem concerned about his availability to start Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Phillies could move him to Monday's doubleheader against the Mets if they want to give him an extra day. For what it's worth, Eflin was limited by blisters last season, but this is the first time in 2018 that it has been an issue.