Eflin isn't listed among the Phillies' probable starters for the team's two-game series with the Orioles that begins Tuesday, MLB.com reports. That means Eflin's next start will likely come Friday or Saturday in St. Louis.

Rather than moving Eflin back a day in the pitching schedule after his scheduled start over the past weekend against the Mets was postponed, the Phillies appear set to skip the right-hander's turn in the rotation entirely. Aaron Nola started Sunday's series finale and will be followed in order by Nick Pivetta, Vince Velasquez and Jake Arrieta. Nola could then start Friday against the Cardinals on his normal four days' rest if the Phillies desire, so Eflin may not be needed again until Saturday at the latest. The extended break comes at a poor time for Eflin, whose fantasy ownership rates soared after he delivered quality starts against the Marlins and Giants in his first two turns through the Philadelphia rotation.