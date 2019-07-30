Eflin has lost his spot in the starting rotation and will pitch out of the bullpen moving forward, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

It was reported earlier in the week that Eflin was in no danger of losing his rotation spot, but that all changed after the Phillies acquired Jason Vargas from the Mets on Monday. Eflin's move to the bullpen doesn't come as a huge shock, considering he's been rocked for seven or more runs in three of his last four outings (15.2 innings), accruing a 12.64 ERA with 12 punchouts over that stretch. Manager Gabe Kapler stated that Eflin will primarily be used as a bulk reliever, especially when either Jake Arrieta or Vince Velasquez struggle to work deep into their respective outings.