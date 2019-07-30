Phillies' Zach Eflin: Loses rotation spot
Eflin has lost his spot in the starting rotation and will pitch out of the bullpen moving forward, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
It was reported earlier in the week that Eflin was in no danger of losing his rotation spot, but that all changed after the Phillies acquired Jason Vargas from the Mets on Monday. Eflin's move to the bullpen doesn't come as a huge shock, considering he's been rocked for seven or more runs in three of his last four outings (15.2 innings), accruing a 12.64 ERA with 12 punchouts over that stretch. Manager Gabe Kapler stated that Eflin will primarily be used as a bulk reliever, especially when either Jake Arrieta or Vince Velasquez struggle to work deep into their respective outings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Santana rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Eight new starters who could surprise
You have Bo Bichette, and then you have these less-heralded hitters who have also recently...
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...