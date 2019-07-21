Phillies' Zach Eflin: Loses third straight
Eflin (7-10) allowed three runs on five hits with no walks and three strikeouts across four innings while taking a loss against the Pirates on Saturday.
While this was better than his last two starts, Eflin suffered his third straight defeat. In his most recent five appearances, he's allowed 25 runs in 24 frames (9.38 ERA). What started as a promising season for Eflin has just been sent into a tailspin because of this latest stretch, as he owns a 4.25 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 91 strikeouts in 110 innings during 2019. Eflin will next pitch against the Braves at home Saturday.
