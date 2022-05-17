The Phillies activated Eflin (illness) from the COVID-19-related injured list Tuesday. Eflin is expected to start in the Phillies' series opener versus the Padres in Philadelphia, according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.

Eflin was away from the team for just over a week after testing positive for the virus May 8. Though he didn't head out on a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated, Eflin must have demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from the virus during his throwing sessions for the Phillies to sign off on him rejoining the rotation. Even so, Eflin could face a stricter cap on his pitch count than usual Tuesday, given that he hasn't made a start since May 1.