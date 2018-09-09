Eflin (9-7) took the loss Saturday, surrendering six runs on four hits and three walks over three innings while striking out five as the Phillies fell 10-5 to the Mets.

The right-hander lost his third straight start, and Eflin has now been tagged with at least four runs in five straight trips to the mound, posting a 7.72 ERA, 2.01 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB in 23.1 innings over that rough stretch. He'll try to turn things around Friday at home against the Marlins.