Eflin (0-1) allowed four earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out 10 across six innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Orioles.

Eflin got through the Orioles' lineup one time cleanly, but ran into trouble thereafter. That began when he allowed a solo home run to Anthony Santander in the third inning, but continued with earned runs in both the fourth and fifth frames. More positively, he did throw 91 pitches and ended the outing with a clean sixth inning. He also showcased a strong ability to miss bats, racking up 19 swinging strikes to back up his 10 punch outs. Eflin currently lines up to draw his next start Tuesday at Boston.