Phillies' Zach Eflin: Moves to Triple-A in procedural move
Eflin was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
The Phillies needed a roster spot for the acquisition of Justin Bour, and Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets will allow the team to recall Eflin as the 26th man for the twin bill. The 24-year-old won't be skipped in the starting rotation but must remain in the minors until Thursday's doubleheader, barring an injury move from the Phillies.
