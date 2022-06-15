Eflin did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's loss against Miami, striking out four in six innings while allowing four runs on five hits.

Eflin got hit hard in the first inning, allowing all four runs with two out on two-run homers by Jesus Aguilar and Avisail Garcia. After that, he allowed just one single and ended the outing by retiring the last 13 batters he faced. The 28-year-old has allowed six homers in his last five starts, spanning 31 innings, after allowing just one in his first six starts.