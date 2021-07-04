Eflin (3-6) earned the win after allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over six innings Saturday against the Padres. He struck out a pair.

Eflin registered his first victory since May 7, settling in nicely after allowing a two-run Manny Machado homer in the first inning. The right-hander allowed just one hit the rest of the way before giving way to the bullpen after the sixth. Eflin has turned in back-to-back quality starts, allowing three earned runs in 12 innings across those two outings. In 16 starts overall this season, Eflin owns a serviceable 4.13 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with an 89:13 K:BB in 96 innings. He's lined up to face the Cubs in his next start.