Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said Sunday that Eflin (kneecap) has been throwing off flat ground recently and could advance to mound work during the upcoming week, MLB.com reports.

Because Eflin has been on the shelf since June 28 and is likely at least a couple weeks away from being ready to return from the 60-day injured list, Thomson acknowledged that the right-hander will likely work out of the Philadelphia bullpen once activated. The Phillies already found a replacement in the rotation for Eflin at the trade deadline, when the team acquired Noah Syndergaard from the Angels.