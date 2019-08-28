Eflin is scheduled to start Sunday against the Mets, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Eflin was originally scheduled to get the ball Saturday, but the Mets opted to push him back to allow Jason Vargas to start on normal rest. The 25-year-old Eflin will be plenty rested for Sunday's series finale, as he last took the mound Saturday against the Marlins, allowing two runs across six innings while striking out two to earn the victory.