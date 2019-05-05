Phillies' Zach Eflin: Notches fourth victory
Eflin picked up the win Sunday against the Nationals after allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out five over seven innings.
Eflin surrendered a solo homer in the fourth, but he'd close out his day with three straight scoreless frames on the way to win No. 4 of the season. The 25-year-old has been stellar for the Phillies through seven starts in 2019, posting a 3.00 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with a 31:7 K:BB over 42 innings.
