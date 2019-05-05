Eflin picked up the win Sunday against the Nationals after allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out five over seven innings.

Eflin surrendered a solo homer in the fourth, but he'd close out his day with three straight scoreless frames on the way to win No. 4 of the season. The 25-year-old has been stellar for the Phillies through seven starts in 2019, posting a 3.00 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with a 31:7 K:BB over 42 innings.