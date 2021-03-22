Eflin (back) is expected to be ready to pitch the third game of the season April 4 against Atlanta, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Eflin was scratched from his scheduled Friday start due to a back issue, but he hasn't been significantly set back. He threw a bullpen session Sunday and is scheduled for a simulated game Wednesday and a Grapefruit League outing Monday. He's expected to be 10-15 pitches behind where the Phillies want him to be for the start of the regular season but should still be able to last at least four or five innings in his first turn in the rotation.