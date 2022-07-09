Eflin (knee) won't rejoin the Phillies' rotation until after the All-Star break, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Eflin initially hoped that he'd be able to return from the injured list after missing the minimum of 15 days, but the Phillies are choosing to take a more cautious approach to prevent against a more significant injury. He received a cortisone injection June 28 and will throw a bullpen session Sunday. Interim manager Rob Thomson isn't sure whether the right-hander will be cleared to return for the Phillies' first turn through the rotation following the All-Star break, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action sometime in late July.