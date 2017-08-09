Phillies' Zach Eflin: Picks up first win Tuesday
Eflin picked up his first win of the season Tuesday after allowing two runs on seven hits over seven innings in a 5-2 win over the Braves. He struck out three and walked one.
Eflin was making his first start since being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He relied on his sinker to generate weak contact and recorded nine groundouts in the game. He has likely earned himself another start with this performance, which puts him in line to face the Mets on Sunday.
