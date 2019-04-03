Eflin (1-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Nationals by allowing only three hits and one walk across five scoreless innings.. He recorded nine strikeouts.

Eflin had zero issues against Washington as he allowed only one baserunner to reach second base. The 24-year-old needed 85 pitches to get through five frames and he's likely still ramping up his arm strength a bit. Eflin next lines up to start against the Twins on Sunday.