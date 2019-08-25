Phillies' Zach Eflin: Posts first win in two months
Eflin (8-11) allowed two runs on six hits with no walks and two strikeouts across six innings to earn a victory against the Marlins on Saturday.
Eflin needed this win as badly as anybody in the league, as before Saturday, he hadn't earned a victory since June 24. Since then, he's had four losses and six no-decisions. After giving up a run in the first, Eflin only yielded two baserunners over the next three frames. He allowed the second run in the fifth. He owns a 4.50 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 103 strikeouts in 128 innings this season. Eflin will pitch next at home Saturday against the Mets.
