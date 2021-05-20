Eflin (2-3) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against the Marlins after giving up two runs on six hits while fanning six across six innings.

Eflin has been tagged with the loss in each of his last two starts, but this outing was clearly a step in the right direction after his five-run, seven-hit start against the Nationals on May 13. The right-hander has three quality starts in four appearances this month and owns a 3.77 ERA on the season while giving up two or fewer runs in five of his last seven contests. He will have a shot at redemption next week since his upcoming start is scheduled for Monday against the Marlins on the road.