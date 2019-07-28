Phillies' Zach Eflin: Pounded by Atlanta
Eflin (7-11) was charged with the loss Saturday against the Braves after surrendered 10 runs (six earned) on seven hits and four walks over 2.2 innings. He had one strikeout.
The Braves tallied four runs in the second inning with a pair of two-run homers and erupted for seven more runs in the following frame. It's the fourth straight loss for Eflin as he's given up 27 runs (22 earned) across 15.2 innings during those outings. The 25-year-old will look to turn things around Friday versus the White Sox.
More News
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Loses third straight•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Suffers another rough defeat•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Gets roughed up in loss•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Strikes out three in quality start•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Carried to win by offense•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Strikes out seven in defeat•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...