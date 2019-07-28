Eflin (7-11) was charged with the loss Saturday against the Braves after surrendered 10 runs (six earned) on seven hits and four walks over 2.2 innings. He had one strikeout.

The Braves tallied four runs in the second inning with a pair of two-run homers and erupted for seven more runs in the following frame. It's the fourth straight loss for Eflin as he's given up 27 runs (22 earned) across 15.2 innings during those outings. The 25-year-old will look to turn things around Friday versus the White Sox.