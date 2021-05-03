Eflin allowed two earned runs on 10 hits while striking out seven across six innings in the loss to the Mets on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision.

Eflin may have surrendered a season-high 10 hits, but he was successful in stranding nine runners on base resulting in only two runs allowed. This was his fourth straight start without issuing a walk. In six starts, he only has two walks compared to 34 strikeouts. The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.49 through 38.2 innings and he hasn't allowed any home runs.