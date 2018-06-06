Phillies' Zach Eflin: Quality start in win Tuesday
Eflin (2-2) got the win Tuesday, allowing one run on eight hits and a walk while striking out two over 7.2 innings against the Cubs.
Eflin was staked out to an early five-run lead and was able to cruise most of the night despite notching just two punchouts. The 24-year-old induced 11 swinging strikes and was through 7.2 scoreless innings before yielding a single and RBI double to the final two batters he faced. It's been all or nothing thus far with the young righty, notching quality starts with either one or no runs allowed in three starts while failing to get out of the fifth inning in his other three. He'll look to build on Tuesday's outing next time out, Sunday against the Brewers.
More News
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Gives up five earned in second straight loss•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Gives up five earned in loss•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Strikes out four in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Likely to make next start vs. Cardinals•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Won't start Sunday•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Start postponed Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...