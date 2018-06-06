Eflin (2-2) got the win Tuesday, allowing one run on eight hits and a walk while striking out two over 7.2 innings against the Cubs.

Eflin was staked out to an early five-run lead and was able to cruise most of the night despite notching just two punchouts. The 24-year-old induced 11 swinging strikes and was through 7.2 scoreless innings before yielding a single and RBI double to the final two batters he faced. It's been all or nothing thus far with the young righty, notching quality starts with either one or no runs allowed in three starts while failing to get out of the fifth inning in his other three. He'll look to build on Tuesday's outing next time out, Sunday against the Brewers.