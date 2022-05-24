Eflin agreed to a one-year, $5.7 million contract with the Phillies on Tuesday to avoid arbitration, and the deal includes a $15 million mutual option for 2023, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The two sides were able to come to terms ahead of the scheduled arbitration hearing, and there's also a mutual option for his first year of free agency next year. Mutual options are rarely exercised by both the player and the team, so he's still likely to become a free agent. Eflin is pitching well early in 2022 with a 3.65 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 35:7 K:BB across 37 innings.