Eflin (kneecap) is scheduled to throw live batting practice in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Eflin is ready to move on to the next phase of his rehab program for his right patellofemoral injury after he most recently threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session Friday. According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, Eflin is expected to rejoin the Phillies as a reliever whenever he makes his way back from the 60-day IL, but what exact role he might hold in the bullpen is still up in the air. Gelb speculates that Eflin could be deployed as a traditional one-inning max-effort reliever, as a multi-inning option or as an opener versus righty-heavy lineups.