Eflin was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and will start Tuesday's game against the Braves.

Eflin will pitch in the big leagues for the first time since late May after he was ousted from the rotation following three consecutive starts in which he allowed at least seven runs. The right-hander has been better since heading back to Lehigh Valley, but his 4.60 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over nine starts in the International League during that time still isn't anything to write home about. Though he'll enter the rotation in place of Jake Thompson on Tuesday, Eflin will likely need to turn in a solid performance in order to guarantee himself future starts with the Phillies.