Phillies' Zach Eflin: Reemerges as rotation candidate
Eflin remains in the mix for a spot in the Phillies' Opening Day rotation with both Jerad Eickhoff (lat) and Mark Leiter (forearm) slated to begin the season on the disabled list, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
It looked like Eflin was destined to open the season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley following the Phillies' signing of Jake Arrieta earlier this month, but the 23-year-old's fading roster hopes gained some life with the two injuries. With Arrieta, Aaron Nola, Vince Velasquez and Nick Pivetta on solid ground for rotation spots, it looks like the No. 5 role will come down to Eflin, Ben Lively and non-roster invitee Drew Hutchison. Eflin probably possesses more upside than either of his competitors, but he hasn't performed quite as well during Grapefruit League play, running up a 4.73 ERA over 13.1 innings in his four appearances.
More News
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: No longer in mix for starting role•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Full participant in spring•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Could still return this year•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Hopes to return in September•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Lands on DL•
-
Reaction: Injury hurts Turner's stock
Justin Turner's wrist injury will cost him most of the first few months of the season, but...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Albies
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: Risers, fallers in ADP
A couple of Mets starting pitchers are moving up and a couple of great saves sources are moving...
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...