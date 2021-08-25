Manager Joe Girardi said Eflin (kneecap) will be activated from the injured list to start Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Eflin covered 2.1 frames in a rehab start with Double-A Reading on Saturday, and it will be his lone rehab appearance before returning to the big-league rotation. The 27-year-old has been sidelined over a month with patellar tendinitis, and he figures to have some workload limitations in his first start back given the brevity of the rehab stint.